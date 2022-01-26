Today, Apple announced that "Pachinko," its highly anticipated international drama series, will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 25, 2022. Apple says that the series will be told in three languages (Korean, Japanese, and English) and be told across eight episodes. The first three episodes will be available right away and the remaining will be released weekly until its finale on April 29, 2022.

Epic in scope and intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning. "Pachinko" is written and executive produced by Soo Hugh ("The Terror," "The Killing"), who created the series and serves as showrunner. Kogonada and Justin Chon are executive producers and directed four episodes each, with Kogonada directing the pilot. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res; Theresa Kang-Lowe executive produces for Blue Marble Pictures; and Media Res' Dani Gorin co-executive produces along with Richard Middleton, David Kim and Sebastian Lee. The series stars Soji Arai as Mozasu, Jin Ha as Solomon, Inji Jeong as Yangjin, Minha Kim as teenage Sunja, Lee Minho as Hansu, Kaho Minami as Etsuko, Steve Sanghyun Noh as Isak, Anna Sawai as Naomi, Junwoo Han as Yoseb, Jung Eun-chae as Young Kyunghee, Jimmi Simpson as Tom Andrews, Yu-na Jeon as young Sunja, and Academy Award-winning actress Youn Yuh Jung as older Sunja.

Soo Hugh, the writer and executive producer of the series, said that "Pachinko" is a project that has changed "the very core of who you are as a filmmaker."

"They say there are those projects that come along and change the very core of who you are as a filmmaker and a person. Undoubtedly, 'Pachinko' is that project for me. Not only is this a story of my forebears, it's my tribute to them — to all of the Sunjas buried deep in all of our family's history. It's been an incredible honor to bring this series to life with this dedicated and gifted cast and crew."

"Pachinko" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 25, 2022.