- Apple TV+ has announced a partnership with education changemakers.
- Changemakers are helping Apple TV+ create content that informs and entertains.
Apple TV+ has announced a partnership with what it calls "educational changemakers" to help create content that's aimed at helping kids learn.
The announcement says Apple TV+ hopes to bring "world renowned education leaders together with the world's most creative storytellers to create inspiring and enriching original series for kids."
"As we continue to expand our slate and partner with today's world class storytellers, we are so inspired by our collaboration with an exceptional group of changemakers who are passionate about giving kids the tools they need to leave the world a better place than they found it," said Tara Sorensen, Apple's head of kids programming, via a statement.
The partnership is already having results, too.
For its most recently premiered original series for kids, "Pretzel and the Puppies," Apple TV+ partnered with changemaker Tony Wagner, Ed.D., senior research fellow, Learning Policy Institute, and author of the book "Creating Innovators: The Making of Young People Who Will Change the World." In the series, Pretzel and the puppies set out to "make their bark" by making their neighborhood a better place for their friends and neighbors. Wagner worked alongside showrunner Steve Altiere, the executive producers and Harper Collins to help develop the series and infuse lessons around the importance of asking questions and innovating to find new solutions to problems.
Pretzel and the Puppies isn't the only Apple TV+ show to have benefited from the partnership with Stillwater already proving popular with kids while helping teach them how to be more mindful.
Apple TV+ also shared a list of some of the people it is working with including an associate professor in the School of Education and Social Policy at Northwestern University, a writing clinician and integrative health coach, and many more.
