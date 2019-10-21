With Apple TV+ kicking off on November 1 the TV app is more important than ever. But we've seen multiple reports of people experiencing unexplained crashes on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD boxes.

Alongside the reports we've seen, 9to5Mac has also heard talk of the same issue. Between their report and our findings we know that:

Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD are both affected.

The impacted boxes are running tvOS 13.

The TV app crash can be reprodued by opening it and then navigating around the interface.

One Twitter user reached out to Apple Support and was able to provide a video of the issue.