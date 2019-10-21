What you need to know
With Apple TV+ kicking off on November 1 the TV app is more important than ever. But we've seen multiple reports of people experiencing unexplained crashes on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD boxes.
Alongside the reports we've seen, 9to5Mac has also heard talk of the same issue. Between their report and our findings we know that:
- Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD are both affected.
- The impacted boxes are running tvOS 13.
- The TV app crash can be reprodued by opening it and then navigating around the interface.
One Twitter user reached out to Apple Support and was able to provide a video of the issue.
We haven't seen a huge number of reports as yet but this does seem to be something impacting enough people to warrant concern. The TV app, via Apple TV, will be likely be the most popular way of watching Apple TV+ content come next month. And if people can't do that they're likely to be hugely disappointed.
Apple does currently have tvOS 13.2 available to developers although it isn't clear as yet whether that update fixes this particular issue. We'd expect to see tvOS 13.2 pushed out this week if it does indeed offer respite.
Apple TV+ will be available from November 1 and will cost $4.99 per month for the whole family. Buyers of new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV produts will receive a free year of Apple TV+, too.