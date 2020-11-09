Apple TV app launches on Xbox day before Series S and Series X launch

What you need to know
- Apple has rolled out its Apple TV app on the Xbox.
- Customers can use the app to stream Apple TV+ and other streaming services.
- The rollout comes the day before Microsoft launches its Xbox Series S and Series X consoles.
Reported by Tom Warren from The Verge, Apple has rolled out its Apple TV app for Xbox consoles today. Warren posted to Twitter announcing that the app was now available on the Xbox and included a video showing off the interface that Xbox owners can expect to see.
"Apple TV app is now available on Xbox consoles. Here's a quick look at the UI."
Apple has been rolling out the Apple TV app to a ton of devices over the last year. In addition to offering the app on its own devices like the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, the company also rolled out support for the Apple TV app to some smart TVs, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. The Xbox is the first major gaming console to get support for the app.
While it is not available yet on the Playstation, Apple is reportedly working with Sony to bring the Apple TV app to that gaming console as well. Apple has been working hard to bring the app to as many streaming devices as possible in order to boost subscribers to its Apple TV+ streaming service.
The launch of the Apple TV app comes the day before Microsoft launches its new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles to the world.
Check out Tom Warren's video showcasing the new Apple TV app on Xbox below:
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
