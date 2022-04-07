Apple TV+ has reportedly signed former Hamilton star Brian d'Arcy James for a role on its upcoming TV show Dear Edward.

Brian d'Arcy James previously played King George III in the musical hit Hamilton between April 2017 and July of the same year. Now, for Apple TV+, he'll play the father of the title character, Edward according to a Deadline report.

In the Jason Katims' Apple series Dear Edward, d'Arcy James plays the father of the title character, Edward. The series is based on the book of the same name by Ann Napolitano and tells the story of Edward Adler (O'Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances, and communities are formed.

The report notes that d'Arcy James is currently working on Love and Death for HBO Max while he has also reportedly signed on for romantic comedy She Came to Me alongside Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway.

No timescale has yet been given for when we can expect Dear Edward to land on our screens but Deadline's description does make it sound like another must-watch Apple TV+ show.

