The two wins were the first BAFTA TV Awards for Apple TV+ with both winners now streaming on the service for all subscribers to watch. The two Apple TV+ winners included:

In a tumultuous era, 1971 was a year of musical innovation and rebirth fueled by the political and cultural upheaval of the time. Stars reached new heights, fresh talent exploded onto the scene and boundaries expanded like never before. The eight-part docuseries is executive produced by Academy, BAFTA and Grammy Award winners Asif Kapadia ("Amy," "Senna") and James Gay-Rees ("Amy," "Senna," "Exit Through the Gift Shop").

The documentary special "9/11: Inside the President's War Room" tells the story of 9/11 through the eyes of the presidency by gaining unprecedented access to the key decision makers who responded for the nation. Narrated by Emmy Award winner Jeff Daniels ("The Looming Tower," "The Comey Rule"), "9/11: Inside the President's War Room" recounts the 12 hours after the strike on that momentous day, offering rare and unique insight into the dilemmas of decision-making against the clock, as those involved provide intimate, revealing and heartfelt details for the first time. The documentary special hails from an award-winning team including Grierson and Royal Television Society Award-winning director Adam Wishart ("Panorama"), Emmy Award-winning creative producer Simon Finch ("Inside North Korea's Dynasty") and BAFTA Award-winning executive producer Neil Grant ("Panorama"). Head of production is Serena Kennedy ("Panorama").

Those looking to take both winners in will need an Apple TV+ subscription, priced at $4.99. The streaming service is also available via the Apple One subscription bundle, too.

