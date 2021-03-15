Apple TV+ has bagged its first Oscar nominations with Greyhound up for a Best Sound award and Wolfwalkers in the running for a Best Animated Feature gong.

While Apple TV+ executives may be disappointed that none of its content is up for any of the major awards, neither of the two nominations are to be sniffed at. Wolfwalkers, in particular, is a nomination worth taking note of given the way Pixar tends to have the category sewn up. Netflix joins Apple TV+ and Pixar in the nominations for that particular category.

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward (Pixar)

Over the Moon (Netflix)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)

Soul (Pixar)

Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Greyhound is up against some big hitters of its own as it tries to pick up the Best Sound award.

Best Sound

Greyhound, Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman

Mank, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin

News of the World, Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

Soul, Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker

Sound of Metal, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

The winners will be announced during a presentation taking place on April 25.

Apple TV+ is a $4.99 per month subscription service that can be watched on all kinds of streaming boxes and TVs, not least some of the best Apple TV hardware to be released. Apple is rumored to have a new Apple TV ready for an announcement soon, potentially as soon as this month.