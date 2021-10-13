What you need to know
- Harriet the Spy will premiere on Apple TV+ on November 19.
- The first half of the show will air on day one, with the rest arriving on our screens next year.
Apple TV+ has announced that a new Harrier the Spy series will premiere on November 19. The show will see its first five episodes air on the same date, while the second half of the series will be available in spring 2022. In announcing the show, Apple TV+ doesn't say how many episodes will arrive next year.
Apple TV+ today announced the premiere date for "Harriet the Spy," and debuted the trailer showcasing a glimpse at the first animated adaptation of the iconic children's novel chronicling the coming-of-age adventures of the irrepressible Harriet M. Welsch. Produced by The Jim Henson Company, the animated series stars acclaimed actor Beanie Feldstein as Harriet, a fiercely independent and adventurous 11-year-old girl, alongside Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch as Ole Golly, Harriet's larger-than-life, no-nonsense nanny. The first half of the series (five episodes) debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 19, 2021, and the second half will return with additional episodes in spring 2022.
Apple TV+ also shared the first trailer for the new show — and it's already looking pretty great.
Set in 1960s New York when the original book was published, "Harriet the Spy" follows the outspoken and perpetually curious 11-year-old Harriet M. Welsch. More than anything, Harriet wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer, she'll need to know everything. And to know everything means she'll need to spy … on everyone! Joining Feldstein and Lynch, the series features Lacey Chabert as Marion Hawthorne, the ringleader of a group of popular girls at Harriet's school, and additional voice cast Kimberly Brooks, Crispin Freeman, Grey Griffin, Bumper Robinson and Charlie Schlatter.
The new show is just the latest in a growing collection of kid-oriented content that continues to make Apple TV+ some of the best value in streaming right now. Priced at just $4.99 per month, there really is something for the whole family. Apple One is also a great way to get Appel TV+, especially if you're already paying for other Apple services.
If you want to enjoy Harriet the Spy in style, be sure to check out our list of the Best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple Watch Series 7 reviews are in, here's what they say
The Apple Watch Series 7 arrives Friday, here are the first reviews and unboxings.
AirPods 3 to accompany mini-LED MacBook Pro at Apple event, claims leak
A new report from a leaker in China claims Apple will finally unveil its new third-generation AirPods alongside the new mini-LED MacBook Pro at next week's 'Unleashed' Apple event.
Apple announces October 18 'Unleashed' event with new MacBook Pros expected
Apple has just announced it is holding an event on October 18 with the company is expected to unveil a new MacBook Pro.
Protect that Apple Watch Series 7 screen and keep it pristine
That big and beautiful Apple Watch Series 7 screen is the reason many people decided to upgrade. Keep it looking perfect with one of these screen protectors.