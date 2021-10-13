Apple TV+ has announced that a new Harrier the Spy series will premiere on November 19. The show will see its first five episodes air on the same date, while the second half of the series will be available in spring 2022. In announcing the show, Apple TV+ doesn't say how many episodes will arrive next year.

Apple TV+ today announced the premiere date for "Harriet the Spy," and debuted the trailer showcasing a glimpse at the first animated adaptation of the iconic children's novel chronicling the coming-of-age adventures of the irrepressible Harriet M. Welsch. Produced by The Jim Henson Company, the animated series stars acclaimed actor Beanie Feldstein as Harriet, a fiercely independent and adventurous 11-year-old girl, alongside Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch as Ole Golly, Harriet's larger-than-life, no-nonsense nanny. The first half of the series (five episodes) debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 19, 2021, and the second half will return with additional episodes in spring 2022.

Apple TV+ also shared the first trailer for the new show — and it's already looking pretty great.