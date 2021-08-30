A new episode of the show will arrive every week, while a podcast will also premiere on September 30, according to a press release .

Apple TV+ has today confirmed that Jon Steward will come back to our screens on September 30, when the first season of The Problem With Jon Stewart makes its debut.

"The Problem With Jon Stewart" is a multiple-season, single-issue series, taking a deep dive on the issues affecting us most. In this new Apple Original series, Stewart will be in conversation with the people who are impacted by the issue — as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact. Together, they will discuss a more productive path towards action. The companion series podcast will extend the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will bring us interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue, and yes, lots of jokes.

Viewers will of course need an Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy the new show. That will cost $4.99 per month after any free trial that is available at the time. The streaming service is also available as part of the popular Apple One subscription bundle, too.

The new show will join a growing catalog of A+ content with big names like Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, and Jason Sudeikis already working their magic on the streaming service.