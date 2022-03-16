What you need to know
- Apple TV+ continues to slowly gain market share in the streaming wars.
- It is close to passing HBO Max in terms of global market share.
- Disney+ and Netflix still retain the number two spots.
It looks like Apple TV+ is slowly gaining market share and closing in on passing a rival.
According to new data from streaming service aggregator JustWatch (via 9to5Mac), Apple TV+, after experiencing a dip in market share towards the end of 2021, has been slowly gaining ever since then. The streaming service now sits at 5.6% market share, ahead of Peacock and closing in on HBO Max and its 7% market share.
JustWatch attributes the mid-year dip for Apple TV+ to the expiration of many subscriber's free year of service offer. Since that dip, the streaming service has seen slow but steady growth. While it's unclear exactly what is driving the growth, it can be assumed that many of the award-winning shows and movies that have premiered on Apple TV+ over the last year are starting to have an effect - along with its low $4.99 per month price point.
Of course, Apple still has a long way to go to try and catch the big streaming services like Disney+ and Netflix. Disney+ currently sits at 17.6% market share while Netflix still commands the top spot.
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or you can get it as part of one of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
