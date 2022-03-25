PPDS, supplier of Philips TVs and digital signage products, has today announced that it is bringing the Apple TV app to its Philips MediaSuite Hospitality TVs in hotels.

The company stated:

Further reinforcing PPDS' strategy to offer industry-leading, complete professional TV solutions to the global hospitality market – including advanced back-end control and entertainment choice for hoteliers and hotel guests – the Apple TV app offers viewers a personalised guide to their favourite movies and TV shows across channels, rentals and purchases in a single app. The app is the home of Apple TV+, Apple's global streaming service featuring Apple Originals from the world's most creative storytellers— including award-winning series, compelling dramas, ground-breaking documentaries, kids' entertainment, comedies and more, with new Apple Originals added every month.

Customers will get access to a bunch of streaming services including Apple TV+ and all of its shows and movies.

PPDS says it has sold some 180,000 units in Europe since its launch, including to "many" of the world's leading hotel chains. International Business Manager Jeroen Verhaeghe said " am absolutely delighted that we can now offer access to the Apple TV app, which features Apple TV+, one of the world's most popular TV streaming services, to Philips MediaSuite. Bringing even more choice to hotel guests by allowing them to stream the content they enjoy, in the ways they want. Heightened by the pandemic, streaming services have never been more popular, so it's vital to PPDS and the hospitality industry to keep pace and meet the new needs of today's travelers with our Philips professional displays."

Ironically enough, PPDS says that the Apple TV will be installed on MediaSuite TVs through the Google Play store.