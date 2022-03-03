Go behind the scenes of The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey starring Samuel L. Jackson. Coming to Apple TV+ on March 11.

The new video takes you behind the scenes of the upcoming series before its premiere next week. You can check it out below:

Today, Apple TV+ released a first look at "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey," a new mystery-drama series starring Samuel L. Jackson.

The six-episode series follows the story of Ptolemy Grey (Jackson), a 91-year-old man who gains back his memory and attempts to solve his nephew's death.

Hailing from Apple Studios, "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" stars Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by BAFTA Award nominee Dominique Fishback ("Judas and the Black Messiah"). When they learn about a treatment that can temporarily restore Ptolemy's dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future. In addition to Jackson and Fishback, the Apple Original series features Cynthia Kaye McWilliams ("Coyote," "Real Husbands of Hollywood"), Damon Gupton ("Black Lightning," "Bates Motel"), Marsha Stephanie Blake ("I Am Your Woman," "When They See Us"), Walton Goggins ("Justified," "The Unicorn") and Omar Miller ("The Unicorn," "Ballers"). Alongside Mosley and Jackson, "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" is executive produced by Mosley's producing partner Diane Houslin, Ramin Bahrani, Eli Selden and David Levine for Anonymous Content, and LaTanya Richardson.

"The Last Days of Ptolemy Day" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 11. If you want to watch the new series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.