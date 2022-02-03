Discover a side of Abraham Lincoln you've never seen before. Inspired by David S. Reynolds's book "Abe: Abraham, Lincoln in his Times," Lincoln's Dilemma comes to Apple TV+ February 18.

Today, Apple TV+ debuted the official trailer for "Lincoln's Dilemma," the streamer's new four-part documentary series about the late U.S. president. You can watch the new trailer below to get ready for its February 18 premiere.

The show will be narrated by Jeffrey Wright and feature the voices of Bill Camp as Abraham Lincoln and Leslie Odom Jr. as Frederick Douglass. It will feature "diverse perspectives on Abraham Lincoln's complex journey to end slavery."

Based on acclaimed historian David S. Reynolds' award-winning book, "Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times," the series features insights from a diverse range of journalists, educators and Lincoln scholars, as well as rare archival materials, that offer a more nuanced look into the man dubbed the Great Emancipator. Set against the background of the Civil War, "Lincoln's Dilemma" also gives voice to the narratives of enslaved people, shaping a more complete view of an America divided over issues including economy, race and humanity, and underscoring Lincoln's battle to save the country, no matter the cost.

"Lincoln's Dilemma" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 18. All four episodes of the docuseries will be available to stream on day one.