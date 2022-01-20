What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared the official trailer for "The Sky is Everywhere."
- The film tells the story of a girl who struggles with the loss of her sister.
Today, Apple TV+ has debuted the official trailer for its upcoming drama "The Sky is Everywhere."
The drama, which stars Jason Segal and more, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 11. You can check out the new trailer below:
Grief and love; we don't get one without the other. From director Josephine Decker, The Sky Is Everywhere premieres on Apple TV+ this Valentine's Day weekend.
The drama film tells the story of Lennie Walker, a musical prodigy who struggles with the loss of her older sister.
Tucked among the magical redwood trees of Northern California and surrounded by her grandmother's gargantuan roses, 17-year-old Lennie Walker, a radiant musical prodigy, struggles with overwhelming grief following the sudden loss of her older sister, Bailey.
When Joe Fontaine, the charismatic new guy at school, enters Lennie's life, she's drawn to him. But Lennie's complicated relationship with her sister's devastated boyfriend, Toby, starts to affect Lennie and Joe's budding love. Through her vivid imagination and honest, conflicted heart, Lennie navigates first love and first loss to create a song of her own.
Acclaimed filmmaker Josephine Decker directs this moving adaptation of the beloved novel of the same name.
In order to see the new film, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. The streaming service is available for $4.99 per month or as part of the Apple One subscription bundles.
If you want to enjoy "The Sky is Everywhere" in the best quality possible, check out our coverage of the best Apple TV deals. The new film will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 11.
