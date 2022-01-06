What you need to know
- Apple has dropped a new trailer for "The Tragedy of Macbeth."
- The upcoming film is created by Joel Coen and stars Denzel Washington and Frances MacDormand.
- "The Tragedy of Macbeth" will premiere in theaters on December 25 and Apple TV+ on January 14.
Apple TV+ has just debuted a new trailer for "The Tragedy of Macbeth," the upcoming film from award-winning director Joel Coen. You can check out the official trailer below:
Academy Award winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen's bold adaptation of a timeless tale of murder, madness, and wrathful cunning. The Tragedy of Macbeth streaming on Apple TV+ January 14 and now playing in select theaters.
"The Tragedy of Macbeth" stars Denzel Washington Frances MacDormand, Brendan Gleeson, and more in a reimagining of the classic tale.
The cast of "The Tragedy of Macbeth" also includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. The film reunites frequent Coen collaborators including Bruno Delbonnel as the cinematographer, Mary Zophres as costume designer and a score from Carter Burwell. In addition to directing, Coen produces the film alongside McDormand and Robert Graf. The film is an A24 and IAC production.
Apple Original Films and A24's critically acclaimed features include "On The Rocks," from Academy Award winner Sofia Coppola, and starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray; the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize winner "Boys State," which also won two Critics Choice Documentary Awards and the SXSW Louis Black "Lone Star" Award; and the upcoming YA adaptation "The Sky is Everywhere," directed by Josephine Decker and starring Grace Kaufman, Cherry Jones and Jason Segel.
"The Tragedy of Macbeth" premiered in theaters on December 25, 2021, and will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on January 14. If you want to experience the film in the best quality possible, check out our review of the new Apple TV 4K.
