Apple TV+ and Disney+ were the big winners in terms of new UK-based subscribers during the first quarter of 2022, according to a new report. And while Netflix did see its numbers grow, that growth pales in comparison to what the relative newcomers achieved.

According to a survey from BARB, the country's television audience measurement outfit reported on by Variety, Apple TV+ saw an increase in subscribers of 27%, jumping to 1.57 million from 1.24 million.

Disney+ saw a similar boom, increasing from 5.49 million subscribers to 6.53 million — numbers that represent a 19% improvement over the previous quarter.

There were smaller gains for other streaming outfits, including Netflix, with Amazon Prime Video and Now TV also involved.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Sky's Now TV saw smaller quarterly gains with 17.29 million homes having access to Netflix in Q1 2022, up 3% from 16.79 million the previous quarter; 13.35 million homes having access to Amazon Prime Video, a growth of 6% from 12.57 million in Q4 2021; and 2.13 million homes with Now TV, an increase of 4% from 2.06 million the previous quarter.

The number of UK households that use streaming services reached 19.57 million, meaning more than 68% of UK homes now watch streaming content. 46.3%, or 13.2 million homes, have two more streamers to choose from, the report notes.

In terms of Apple TV+, the constantly growing slate of TV shows, movies, documentaries, and docuseries makes it some of the best value available at just £4.99 per month. That's a bargain alongside Netflix's ever-increasing prices, although it's a subscription service that many pay for almost by default to ensure they can watch content like Stranger Things and Better Call Saul.

