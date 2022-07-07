Is Apple TV+ down? Some users are reporting errors when watching content

Downdetector currently shows a spike in the number of people reporting an issue when trying to access Apple TV+ , with some people even being shown an error when in the middle of watching a TV show.

Some users are finding it difficult to watch Apple TV+ right now, with multiple people reporting that they are receiving an error when they try to get their Severance fix.

People reporting issues are trying to watch a wide range of content including For All Mankind, Shining Girls, and more. Issues include an error message that simply says "there's a problem loading this content."

Apple TV+ has been surprisingly stable since its launch a couple of years ago, but things definitely aren't behaving as they should be right now. Those who are stuffing from the outage could try restarting their devices or using a different one entirely, but given the number of reports Downdetector appears to be receiving, that seems unlikely to get things back up and running.

It currently isn't clear whether this is an issue specifically impacting Apple TV+, or a wider problem. LastPass, Salesforce, and Indeed.com are all reporting a similar spike in user complaints right now, but other services appear to be working as expected.

