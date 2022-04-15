What you need to know
- "Roar" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- Apple TV+ has released a quick first look at the series on YouTube.
- The series is told over eight episodes with each one focused on a different story.
Apple has released a first look at "Roar" on the same day as the series premiere.
You can check out the first look video on YouTube below:
The Apple TV+ series, which stars Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, and Kara Hayward, is "an insightful, poignant and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today."
"Roar" offers an insightful, poignant and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today. Featuring a unique blend of magical realism, familiar domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds, these eight stories mirror the dilemmas of ordinary women in accessible yet surprising ways. How they emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the resiliency that exists within themselves, and with all women.
In addition to starring, Kidman executive produces alongside Per Saari and their Emmy Award-wining Blossom Films. Emmy Award-winning producer Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss executive produce on behalf of Made Up Stories. Creators Flahive and Mensch serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Author Ahern executive produces through Greenlight Go. and Theresa Park executive produces for her Per Capita Productions. "Roar" is produced for Apple by Endeavor Content.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the series, you can check out below:
"Roar" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the latest Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
