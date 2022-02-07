What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has released a new video highlighting one of its characters from "Dickinson."
- The third and final season of "Dickinson" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+ has released a new video showcasing the hilarious dating life of one of the characters from "Dickinson."
The new video, titled "Every Time Lavinia's Dating Life Was A Mood," showcases the hilarious dating life of Lavinia. You can check out the video below:
Sometimes Lavinia's dating life is a thrill. Other times it's a facepalm. But boring? Never. Enjoy Anna Baryshnikov as she repeatedly shatters the record for what it means to set the mood. Watch the full series of Dickinson, only on Apple TV+.
The third season, which is also the final season of the series, follows Emily Dickinson through the American Civil War. In addition to the returning cast, the new season also features Ziwe, Billy Eichner, and Chloe Fineman.
In the third season, Emily Dickinson's most productive time as an artist falls amid the raging American Civil War and an equally fierce battle that divides her own family. As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive, and whether the future can be better than the past.
Starring alongside Steinfeld in the third season of "Dickinson" are returning ensemble cast members Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche and Jane Krakowski, as well as world renowned rapper, singer, and songwriter, Wiz Khalifa, who will join the show once again as the character of Death. The third season will also feature brand new guest stars including Ziwe as Sojourner Truth, who also joined as a writer, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman, and Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath; as well as returning favorites Zosia Mamet as Louisa May Alcott, and Will Pullen as Nobody.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the third and final season, check it out below:
The entire "Dickinson" series is available now. If you want to enjoy the final season in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Charge three devices at once with the STM Goods ChargeTree Swing
Wirelessly charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time with this elegant three-in-one charging dock.
It just works: Universal Control for Mac and iPad
Universal Control is almost here and yes, it was worth the long wait.
Review: Carry your MacBook and essentials with this gorgeous leather sleeve
Harber London is known for making some exceptional leather goods and accessories for your tech. How is its Carry-All MacBook Folio? Read on to find out.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.