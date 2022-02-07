The third season, which is also the final season of the series, follows Emily Dickinson through the American Civil War. In addition to the returning cast, the new season also features Ziwe, Billy Eichner, and Chloe Fineman.

In the third season, Emily Dickinson's most productive time as an artist falls amid the raging American Civil War and an equally fierce battle that divides her own family. As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive, and whether the future can be better than the past.

Starring alongside Steinfeld in the third season of "Dickinson" are returning ensemble cast members Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche and Jane Krakowski, as well as world renowned rapper, singer, and songwriter, Wiz Khalifa, who will join the show once again as the character of Death. The third season will also feature brand new guest stars including Ziwe as Sojourner Truth, who also joined as a writer, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman, and Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath; as well as returning favorites Zosia Mamet as Louisa May Alcott, and Will Pullen as Nobody.