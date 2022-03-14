What you need to know
- Apple TV+ movie CODA has won two BAFTA Film Awards.
- The movie saw actor Troy Kotsur pick up a personal Supporting Actor award.
- Writer and director Siân Heder won the Best Adapted Screenplay award.
Apple TV+ movie CODA has picked up two BAFTA Film Award wins to add to its growing collection of trophies.
The two wins were confirmed during Sunday's awards show in London, Apple TV+ confirmed. During the show, "CODA actress Emilia Jones performed a moving rendition of Joni Mitchell's ballad "Both Sides Now," the same song performed by her character in the film."
By picking up the Supporting Actor win, Troy Kotsur became the first Deaf actor to win a BAFTA in the category. Writer and director Siân Heder also picked up her first BAFTA Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.
These are far from the only awards the hit Apple TV+ movie has been given of late, with the streamer quick to point that out in its press release.
Multi-award-winning Apple Original Film "CODA" continues its global streak of acclaim, recently earning historic wins at the Screen Actors Guild Awards — and becoming the first film with a predominantly Deaf cast to receive a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The film has also recently been honored with a Film Independent Spirit Award, four Hollywood Critics Association Awards, an NAACP Image Award, as well as multiple nominations from the Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Since its global debut, the Apple Original film has also received an unprecedented four awards at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival — including the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award and the Grand Jury Prize — and has been recognized with an AFI Award.
Gifted with a voice that her parents can't hear, seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones), is the sole hearing member of a deaf family—a CODA, Child of Deaf Adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family's struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school's choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.
You can watch CODA on Apple TV+ now but you'll need the $4.99 per month subscription to do so. The streaming service is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
If you want to enjoy CODA in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
