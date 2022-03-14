Apple TV+ movie CODA has picked up two BAFTA Film Award wins to add to its growing collection of trophies.

The two wins were confirmed during Sunday's awards show in London, Apple TV+ confirmed. During the show, "CODA actress Emilia Jones performed a moving rendition of Joni Mitchell's ballad "Both Sides Now," the same song performed by her character in the film."

By picking up the Supporting Actor win, Troy Kotsur became the first Deaf actor to win a BAFTA in the category. Writer and director Siân Heder also picked up her first BAFTA Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

These are far from the only awards the hit Apple TV+ movie has been given of late, with the streamer quick to point that out in its press release.