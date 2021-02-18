Apple TV+ is finally available on Google TV

What you need to know
- Apple TV+ is now available on Google TV devices.
- Users can enjoy a 7-day free Apple TV+ trial.
The rollout of the Apple TV app onto as many devices as possible continues with Google today announcing that Google TV users are now in on the act, too. That means that Google TV patrons can enjoy Apple TV+ as well as content that's bought and rented via the iTunes store.
Google made the announcement today with the company pointing to the high-profile shows currently on offer.
Google TV gives users with subscriptions to Apple TV+ the ability to tune into award-winning original shows, movies and documentaries from the world's most creative storytellers. You can enjoy Apple Originals, including series like "Ted Lasso," which was recently nominated for two Golden Globes, "For All Mankind" season two debuting tomorrow, "The Morning Show" and "Servant," as well as movies like "Greyhound" and "Palmer." The Apple TV app also gives you access to your library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple, as well as personalized and curated recommendations and Apple TV channels. And with Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple TV channels.
Google also confirmed that the Apple TV app will also be available on Android TVs from the likes of Sony and TCL. There's no firm date for that, but the company says we can expect it "in the coming months."
New Apple TV+ customers can take advantage of a free 7-day trial after which the service costs $4.99 per month. That's unless you take advantage of the Apple One subscription bundle, of course.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
