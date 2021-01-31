Apple has been emailing subscribers to Apple TV+ alerting them that the company is extending its free trial through June 2021. The company has been informing customers since last week, letting them know that they will continue to either receive the service for free (if they are already on a free trial) or get a monthly credit for $4.99.

We're giving you extra time to keep enjoying Apple Original shows and movies. You don't have to do anything — just keep watching for free until July.

The company is enticing subscribers to stick around with new content coming to the service like Justin Timberlake's Palmer, the Bille Eilish documentary Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, — and The Snoopy Show.

With The Morning Show's Emmy win and Ted Lasso hailed as 2020's best comedy, Apple TV+ has set a new bar for quality storytelling. Dive into new seasons of M. Night Shyamalan's Servant, Peabody-winning Dickinson, and more critically acclaimed series returning this year. Also, look out for premieres of Apple Original Films — including Palmer, a moving drama starring Justin Timberlake, and Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry — as well as new adventures in The Snoopy Show.

The email also mentions that Apple TV+ is now on more than just Apple devices, highlighting streaming devices like the Xbox, Playstation, and Roku.

And now you can watch Apple TV+ on even more screens — find the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, or download the app on select Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, LG, VIZIO, Sony, PlayStation®, and Xbox devices. Learn more about how to watch Apple TV+.

It was also just reported that Apple has landed the coming-of-age film CODA for a record-breaking $25 million at the Sundance Film Festival.