Apple TV+ is gaining but it has a long way to go before it catches the big streaming services.

As reported by JustWatch (via 9to5Mac), Apple TV+ has gained one percent market share in the United States in the fourth quarter of 2021. That has resulted in a total of a two percent market share gain over the course of last year. The streaming service now commands 5% of the streaming service market in the country.

While it is good news to see that Apple TV+ is gaining a foothold in a saturated market, it still has a long way to go to catch the big services. HBO Max, which is in fifth place and just ahead of Apple's streaming service, currently has a 12% market share.