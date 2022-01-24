What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has gained a one percent market share in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- It has gained a two percent market share over the course of last year.
- The service now commands a five percent market share in the United States.
Apple TV+ is gaining but it has a long way to go before it catches the big streaming services.
As reported by JustWatch (via 9to5Mac), Apple TV+ has gained one percent market share in the United States in the fourth quarter of 2021. That has resulted in a total of a two percent market share gain over the course of last year. The streaming service now commands 5% of the streaming service market in the country.
While it is good news to see that Apple TV+ is gaining a foothold in a saturated market, it still has a long way to go to catch the big services. HBO Max, which is in fifth place and just ahead of Apple's streaming service, currently has a 12% market share.
For comparison, HBO Max has 12% of the streaming share in the United States, while Hulu and Disney+ (both owned by Disney) dominate 13% market share each. Amazon Prime Video comes in second with 19% share. Unsurprisingly, Netflix remains in first place with 25% – although the number of subscribers dropped by 2% compared to the previous quarter.
While a 2% gain might not seem like much, it comes as the big two, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, have lost market share.
In 2021, the SVOD market saw extreme growth in competition. Apple TV+ ended the year on its highest market share to date, and added 2% throughout the year. Netflix and Prime Video continually lost market share as other platforms such as HBO Max, Paramount+, and Discovery+ gained momentum. Adding +5%, HBO Max had the most successful year in 2021.
Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month which is now four times cheaper in the United States when compared to Netflix's similar-quality tier. The service is also available as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundles.
