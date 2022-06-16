Apple TV+ has given the new comedy series Loot a red carpet send-off as it readies for a June 24 premiere. The series will star Maya Rudolph — who also executive produces — and will run for ten episodes in its first season.

Apple TV+ has confirmed that the show will see its first three episodes stream on June 24 with a new episode following every Friday.

The premiere event saw Rudolph joined by "creators and executive producers Yang and Hubbard, executive producers Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Dave Becky, as well as cast members Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches, Stephanie Styles, and Caitlin Reilly."