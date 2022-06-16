What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has held a red carpet premiere for Loot.
- The comedy show will star Maya Rudolph.
- Loot will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 24
Apple TV+ has given the new comedy series Loot a red carpet send-off as it readies for a June 24 premiere. The series will star Maya Rudolph — who also executive produces — and will run for ten episodes in its first season.
Apple TV+ has confirmed that the show will see its first three episodes stream on June 24 with a new episode following every Friday.
The premiere event saw Rudolph joined by "creators and executive producers Yang and Hubbard, executive producers Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Dave Becky, as well as cast members Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches, Stephanie Styles, and Caitlin Reilly."
In "Loot," billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She's reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.
Those looking to take Loot in will of course need an Apple TV+ subscription, running at $4.99 per month. Alternatively, the Apple One subscription bundle is a great way to catch Apple TV+ as well as other services including Apple Music.
If you want to enjoy Loot in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
