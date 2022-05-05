What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has held the world premiere for the second season of Tehran.
- The first two episodes of season two will be available to stream tomorrow with new episodes arriving weekly.
Apple TV+ held the worldwide premiere for the second season of spy thriller Tehran ahead of the second season's debut on screens tomorrow. The show stars Glenn Close, Shaun Toub, and Niv Sultan.
Fans of the first season of Tehran are already hyped for the arrival of the second on Apple TV+ tomorrow and the stars and producers of the show have all been celebrating.
Apple TV+ today held the world premiere event of Emmy Award-winning global espionage thriller "Tehran" season two in New York. Attendees at the red carpet premiere included: series stars Glenn Close, Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Shervin Alenabi, Arash Marandi and Shila Ommi; creators and executive producers Dana Eden and Moshe Zonder; co-creator, director and executive producer Daniel Syrkin; and more.
Tamar is a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity to help destroy Iran's nuclear reactor. But when the mission fails and she's trapped in a new life, Tamar must plan an operation that will place everyone dear to her in jeopardy.
The first two episodes of season two will be available to stream tomorrow with a new episode arriving every Friday through its conclusion on June 17.
Those looking to watch Tehran will need to be Apple TV_+ subscribers or be paying for the Apple One subscription bundle — the best option for anyone who also wants to take advantage of Apple Music and Apple Arcade, among other Apple services.
If you want to enjoy Tehran in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
