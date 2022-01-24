What you need to know
- Season three of "Servant" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- Apple has released a new behind-the-scenes video with M. Night Shyamalan.
As season three of "Servant" gets started on Apple TV+, the company has released a new behind-the-scenes look at the series.
"Servant - Dissecting the Scene" features an interview with director M. Night Shyamalan as he breaks down how they captured Leanne's paranoia. You can watch the new video below:
Director M. Night Shyamalan unpacks his techniques in capturing Leanne's paranoia as she takes her first steps outside of the Turner brownstone. Don't miss this moment in the Servant Season 3 premiere, now streaming on Apple TV+.
The third season of "Servant" continues to follow the story of a Philadelphia couple and the mysterious nanny who enters their home.
The ensemble cast of stars returning for "Servant" season three includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, with new addition Sunita Mani ("Spirited," "Mr. Robot," "GLOW").
In addition to Shyamalan, the series is executive produced by Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan and Taylor Latham. Directors for this season are M. Night Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes Williams, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, and Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala; and writers are Ryan Scott, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson and Kara Lee Corthon. "Servant" is a Blinding Edge and Escape Artists production. The series was created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new season, you can check it out below:
Season three of "Servant" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to experience the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the new Apple TV 4K.
