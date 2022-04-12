What you need to know
- Apple TV+ is finalizing its plans for entering Severance for Emmy awards.
- Adam Scott and Britt Lower will be entered into the lead actor categories.
- Christopher Walken will be entered into the supporting actor in a drama category.
Apple TV+ reportedly has plans for Severance to be entered into multiple Emmy categories with stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, and more all being entered for awards.
The hit Apple TV+ show Severance recently aired its first season finale and the streamer is already planning its submissions for the Emmys — those submissions need to be in by May 12 and while Variety has the lowdown on which categories the show will be involved in, it does note that things could change in the next month.
According to the report, every major part of the Severance cast will be entered into a category including Adam Scott and Britt Lower. Christopher Walken will even get an entry, although it isn't the one that some — including Apple TV+ itself — might have expected.
Variety has the details:
Stars Adam Scott and Britt Lower will try their luck in the lead drama actor and lead drama actress races. At the same time, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman and Jen Tullock will angle for supporting drama attention. Perhaps the biggest mystery of who may end up where, Christopher Walken will not be submitted for guest actor in a drama, as originally presumed by Apple because of his role in more than half of the episodes of the season. He will compete alongside his co-stars Turturro and Tillman in supporting actor drama.
The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.
Severance is perhaps the best show on Apple TV+ right now, although Foundation and For All Mankind might have something to say about that. Fans of Ted Lasso would probably debate the fact, too. But in terms of Emmy winners, we can expect Apple TV+ to have high hopes. It's no stranger to awards wins, after all.
If you haven't yet taken Severance in and want to enjoy it in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
