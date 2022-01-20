Today, Apple announced that it has landed a live-action Godzilla and Titans original television series.

The series, which will come from the material contained in Legendary's Monsterverse franchise, will follow the story of a family who tries to uncover the secrets of the Monarch organization.

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

The series will be executive produced by Chris Black, known for "Star Trek: Enterprise," and Matt Fraction, who recently worked on the Disney+ Marvel series "Hawkeye."

The untitled Monsterverse series will be produced by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creators Chris Black ("Star Trek: Enterprise," "Outcast"), who will also serve as showrunner, and Matt Fraction ("Hawkeye"), alongside Safehouse Pictures' Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell, and Toho Co., Ltd. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita will executive produce for Toho. Toho is the owner of the Godzilla character and has licensed the rights to Legendary for this series as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship on the film franchise.

The series is the next story in a long line of movies that began with "Godzilla" in 2014 and ended with its latest blockbuster "Godzilla vs. Kong."

Legendary's Monsterverse is an expansive story universe of multi-layered experiences centering around humanity's battle to survive in a world that is under siege by a catastrophic new reality — the monsters of our myths and legends are real. Beginning in 2014 with "Godzilla" and continuing with 2017's "Kong: Skull Island," 2019's "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," and 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong," Monsterverse films have accumulated close to two billion dollars globally at the box office and is ever expanding with the latest iteration being a new anime series, "Skull Island."

It's currently unclear when the series will debut on Apple TV+.