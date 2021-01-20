What you need to know
- Apple TV+ reached a 3% market share in Q4 of 2020.
- Netflix is still the leader with 31% of the market.
As reported by 9to5mac, Apple TV+ has only reached 3% of the streaming market in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to a new infographic released by JustWatch.
JustWatch, a company that provides streaming guidance and analysis on video platforms, today shared research on the market share of streaming services in the United States. The research is based on data collected during the last quarter of 2020, and it considers the most popular platforms available in the country.
Despite being on the market for more than a year now, Apple TV+ commanded less than every other major streaming platform on the market in Q4 2020. Other services that launched after Apple's streaming service, like Peacock and HBO Max, have already passed Apple TV+ in terms of market share.
Netflix continues to hold the largest share of the market with 31%, with Amazon Prime Video coming in second with 22%. Hulu and Disney+ follow in third and fourth place, with the rest making up only 20% of the market.
Apple, while unclear if it is in response to the above performance, has made some moves to boost the adoption of Apple TV+. The company recently extended its trial of the service for current subscribers, allowing people to watch its content for free until July 2021.
