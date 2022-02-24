The series tells the story of the "greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world's most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible."

Previously in development at Apple and set to be produced by Apple Studios, "WeCrashed" is created by Lee Eisenberg (Spirit Award-nominated "Little America," "Good Boys") and Drew Crevello ("The Long Dark"), and will be directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra ("This is Us," "Crazy Stupid Love"). Requa and Ficarra will executive produce alongside Charlie Gogolak. Eisenberg, Crevello and Natalie Sandy will also serve as executive producers. Emma Ludbrook will executive produce alongside Leto through their Paradox production company.

As part of his overall deal with Apple TV+, Lee Eisenberg will co-write, executive produce and serve as showrunner of the series alongside Drew Crevello. Wondery will also executive produce.