What you need to know
- Apple has released the official trailer for "WeCrashed."
- The WeWork-focused drama series stars Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.
- The series will premiere on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Today, Apple released the official trailer for "WeCrashed," its upcoming drama series starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.
The series, which will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 18, 2022, covers the story of WeWork, the aspirational and "greed-filled" coworking company that quickly rose and fell in prominence.
You can watch the official trailer for the "WeCrashed" below:
The series tells the story of the "greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world's most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible."
Previously in development at Apple and set to be produced by Apple Studios, "WeCrashed" is created by Lee Eisenberg (Spirit Award-nominated "Little America," "Good Boys") and Drew Crevello ("The Long Dark"), and will be directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra ("This is Us," "Crazy Stupid Love"). Requa and Ficarra will executive produce alongside Charlie Gogolak. Eisenberg, Crevello and Natalie Sandy will also serve as executive producers. Emma Ludbrook will executive produce alongside Leto through their Paradox production company.
"WeCrashed" will follow the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world's most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.
As part of his overall deal with Apple TV+, Lee Eisenberg will co-write, executive produce and serve as showrunner of the series alongside Drew Crevello. Wondery will also executive produce.
"WeCrashed" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 18, 2022. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's what we're hoping to see in the next-gen iPhone SE 3
Rumor has it that Apple will reveal a new iPhone SE next month. Here's what I want to see in the third-generation iPhone SE.
Sony makes it easier to share PS5 screenshots, videos using its iPhone app
Sony is finally making it easier for people to share their PS5 screenshots and video captures to social media including Twitter and Facebook.
Apple has released the fourth public beta of macOS Monterey 12.3
Are you ready to take the next version of macOS out for a spin? Here's how to install the public beta of macOS Monterey on your computer.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.