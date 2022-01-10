Breaking news: "The Morning Show" is coming back for another round of drama.

As reported by Variety, Apple has announced that "The Morning Show" has been renewed for a third season and that it is getting a new showrunner.

In a press release about the company's services business from earlier today, Apple revealed that the future of its award-winning news drama is safe. In addition to "The Morning Show," the company revealed that there will be new seasons of "Mythic Quest," "Truth Be Told," and more.

This year, subscribers will be able to enjoy even more highly anticipated Apple Originals from internationally renowned storytellers, including "WeCrashed," "The Afterparty," "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock," "Severance," and "Suspicion," as well as new seasons of returning favorites such as "Servant," "Mythic Quest," "Ted Lasso," "Physical," "Truth Be Told," and "The Morning Show."

Not only is "The Morning Show" coming back for a third season, but it is getting a new showrunner as well. Charlotte Stoudt has signed on as the new showrunner for the series in a multi-year deal with Apple.

"I'm excited to be joining forces with Apple TV Plus and 'The Morning Show,'" said Stoudt. "The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative."

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said that the company is excited to "see where Charlotte takes these extraordinary characters in season three."

"It has been thrilling to watch 'The Morning Show' go from strength to strength over the past two seasons, exploring topical storylines that have resonated with audiences around the world while also being incredibly addictive and entertaining. We're excited to see where Charlotte takes these extraordinary characters in season three and to watch the magic that Jennifer, Reese and our awe-inspiring cast continue to bring to the captivating world of morning television."

The first two seasons of "The Morning Show" are streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our coverage of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.