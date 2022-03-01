CODA has become something of a hit for Apple TV+ and it's winning awards at every turn. Today brings yet more wins, with no fewer than four Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Film Awards going the way of the Apple Original Films project. The winners were revealed at the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards ceremony on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Hot on the heels of CODA making history with its SAG Awards wins, the same movie has now bagged four HCA Film Awards including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor.

The four HCA Film Awards wins include"

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor

Best Adapted Screenplay

HCA Spotlight Award for Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Eugenio Derbez, and Daniel Durant

As Apple TV+ is quick to point out, CODA is on a real run of form in terms of awards right now.

Since its global debut, Academy Award-nominated and acclaimed Apple Original Film "CODA" has received a continuous streak of acclaim and honors, and is the first motion picture with a predominantly Deaf cast to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture. In addition to its history-making SAG Awards, the film was recently recognized with an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture, an AFI Award, BAFTA Award nominations and a PGA Award nomination. At the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, it landed an unprecedented four awards, including the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award and the Grand Jury Prize.

You can watch CODA on Apple TV+ right now and it's one that should definitely be watched if you're yet to sample it.

If you want to enjoy CODA in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.