What you need to know
- Apple TV+ movie CODA has won two SAG Awards.
- CODA won the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award.
- The Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award went to Troy Kotsur.
Apple TV+ movie CODA has picked up two SAG Awards and has made history in the process.
Sunday saw the announcement of the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards with Apple TV+ coming out with two wins in terms of motion pictures. Those wins both went to CODA with the movie picking up collective and personal accolades.
By winning the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award, CODA makes history as the first film with a predominantly Deaf cast to do so.
Star Troy Kotsur also became the "first Deaf actor to receive an individual SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role," Apple confirmed in an evening press release.
CODA has been on something of a winning spree since its debut last year, something Apple is rightfully keen to remind everyone of.
Since its global debut, Academy Award-nominated and acclaimed Apple Original Film "CODA" has received a continuous streak of acclaim and honors, and most recently landed an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture. In addition to three Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur) and Best Adapted Screenplay, the film was also recently recognized with an AFI Award, BAFTA Award nominations and a PGA Award nomination. "CODA" has also earned nine nominations for the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. At the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, it landed an unprecedented four awards, including the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award and the Grand Jury Prize.
CODA has captured the hearts and minds of movie-watchers and critics alike. "17-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family's struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant)," Apple's synopsis reads.
Apple TV+ and Apple One subscribers can watch CODA right now and should definitely give it a try — all those handing out awards can't be wrong, right?
If you want to enjoy CODA in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
