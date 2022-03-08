What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has held a world premiere for the upcoming movie The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.
- The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey will arrive on our screens on March 11.
Apple TV+ has celebrated the upcoming movie The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey ahead of its premiere on the streaming service on March 11.
The new Apple TV+ movie will star Samuel L. Jackson and a raft of stars when it arrives on our screens later this week and the premiere got the full red carpet treatment, with Apple sharing photos of the event.
Attendees at the red carpet premiere included executive producer and star Samuel L. Jackson, creator and executive producer Walter Mosley, executive producers Diane Houslin, Eli Selden, David Levine and LaTanya Richardson Jackson, directors Debbie Allen and Guillermo Navarro, as well as cast members Dominique Fishback, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Omar Miller, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Damon Gupton, DeRon Horton, Patrick Walker, Martin Bradford, Denise Burse, Charity Jordan, Enoch King, Sonya Eddy, Avangeline Friedlander and Percy Daggs IV.
Already looking set to be the next big Apple TV+ hit, the new movie will be streamable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and just about anything else that has an internet connection this Friday.
Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man is forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by Dominique Fishback. When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy's dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.
You will need an Apple TV+ subscription, of course, unless you already pay for the Apple One subscription bundle.
If you want to enjoy The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
