John Stewart has picked up the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, making him the first to do so since Dave Chappelle in 2019.

Stewart, who rose to fame with The Daily Show now plies his trade on Apple TV+ via The Problem With John Stewart. And while the win wasn't specifically for his work on Apple TV+, it's another sign of the caliber of talent the streamer has to call upon these days.

The New York Times was first to report on the win for Stewart:

Mr. Stewart, 59, was celebrated as a staple of American late-night television for 16 years, appearing weeknights behind his desk on "The Daily Show," dispensing quick-witted takes on the news media, ripping into political punditry, mocking conservatives and critiquing government.

Stewart was also recognized for the work he has been doing on behalf of the emergency workers involved in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks in New York.