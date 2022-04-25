What you need to know
- John Stewart has been awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
- Joh Stewart has an Apple TV+ show called The Problem With John Stewart.
John Stewart has picked up the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, making him the first to do so since Dave Chappelle in 2019.
Stewart, who rose to fame with The Daily Show now plies his trade on Apple TV+ via The Problem With John Stewart. And while the win wasn't specifically for his work on Apple TV+, it's another sign of the caliber of talent the streamer has to call upon these days.
The New York Times was first to report on the win for Stewart:
Mr. Stewart, 59, was celebrated as a staple of American late-night television for 16 years, appearing weeknights behind his desk on "The Daily Show," dispensing quick-witted takes on the news media, ripping into political punditry, mocking conservatives and critiquing government.
Stewart was also recognized for the work he has been doing on behalf of the emergency workers involved in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks in New York.
Mr. Stewart was also recognized on Sunday night for his activism and advocacy on behalf of emergency workers and veterans. Pete Davidson, the "Saturday Night Live" star whose father, a Brooklyn firefighter, died responding to the Sept. 11 attacks, thanked Mr. Stewart for the work he had done. That included Mr. Stewart's emotional rebuke of Congress's failure to secure funding for ailing victims, which led to the reauthorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.
The Problem with John Stewart returned to Apple TV+ last month with new episodes available to stream now.
If you want to enjoy The Problem With John Stewart in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google copied Apple again, left a pre-release Pixel Watch in a restaurant
Someone appears to have managed to leave a pre-released Pixel Watch in a restaurant somewhere in the United States, with the finder then leaking images of the device to Reddit and the press.
Twitter could belong to Elon Musk by the end of today, report claims
Twitter could be in the hands of Tesla CEO Elon Musk as soon as the end of Monday, April 25, according to a new report. That's today.
Apple TV+ bags its first BAFTA TV Awards for two documentaries
Apple TV+ has picked up its first BAFTA TV Awards after two of its documentaries were chosen as the winners of the Editing: Factual and Sound: Factual categories.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.