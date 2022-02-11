What you need to know
- The Problem With Jon Stewart returns to Apple TV+ next month.
- A new weekly format is also being announced today.
- New episodes will be available every Thursday from March 3.
Apple TV+ has today announced that The Problem With Jon Stewart is coming back to our screens with a new weekly format.
The Apple TV+ show will premiere new episodes every week from Thursday, March 3 the streamer announced.
Stewart leads with compassion and humor as he takes a deep dive into some of the most enduring, deeply-entrenched issues of our time on the Apple Original series. "The Problem With Jon Stewart" explores complex topics through the differing perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals confronting these challenges. Previous episodes address veteran care and burn pits, preserving individual freedom, the American economy and America's gun crisis.
Apple TV+ also says that the weekly show will get a companion podcast that "expands the conversation from each series episode, featuring staff writers from across the show who have conversations with activists in the space, share facts on the issue, and of course, bring plenty of jokes."
You will of course need a $4.99 per month Apple TV+ subscription to watch the new episodes unless you already have it as part of the Apple One subscription bundle. Those already paying for Apple Arcade and Apple Music should definitely check that out, too.
If you want to enjoy The Problem With John Stewart in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
