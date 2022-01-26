Apple TV+ is hosting a Twitter watch party for 'The Afterparty' on Jan 28

With so many great Apple TV+ shows available already it's difficult to know where to find the time to watch them all. The Afterparty will have some big shoes to fill over on Apple TV+ from Friday, but the early signs are that it might just manage to do it.

Apple TV+ is welcoming a big new show to join the likes of Ted Lasso this week when The Afterparty lands on Friday, January 28. The show is already getting attention and the streamer is holding a premiere and watch party on Twitter. The show kicks off at 5pm PT.

"The Afterparty" centers on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each of the eight episodes features a retelling of the same night told through a different character's perspective, each with its own unique visual style and film genre to match the teller's personality

Jazzed for The Afterparty and want to share in its premiere with like-minded individuals? Twitter's the place to be!

You are cordially invited to the Twitter premiere for The Afterparty, a new Apple Original series.



Join the creators and cast for a live watch party on Friday, January 28 at 5pm PT. #TheAfterparty. https://t.co/NvIWwt8di4 — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) January 24, 2022

The Afterparty stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, and Ben Schwartz to name a few and has the potential to become another favorite among Apple TV+ subscribers.

