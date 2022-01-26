Apple TV+ is hosting a Twitter watch party for 'The Afterparty' on Jan 28

What you need to know
- Apple is hosting a Twitter premiere and watch party for its next big show.
- The Afterparty premieres on Friday, January 28.
- The watch party kicks off at 5pm PT.
Apple TV+ is welcoming a big new show to join the likes of Ted Lasso this week when The Afterparty lands on Friday, January 28. The show is already getting attention and the streamer is holding a premiere and watch party on Twitter. The show kicks off at 5pm PT.
With so many great Apple TV+ shows available already it's difficult to know where to find the time to watch them all. The Afterparty will have some big shoes to fill over on Apple TV+ from Friday, but the early signs are that it might just manage to do it.
Check out the trailer:
"The Afterparty" centers on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each of the eight episodes features a retelling of the same night told through a different character's perspective, each with its own unique visual style and film genre to match the teller's personality
Jazzed for The Afterparty and want to share in its premiere with like-minded individuals? Twitter's the place to be!
The Afterparty stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, and Ben Schwartz to name a few and has the potential to become another favorite among Apple TV+ subscribers.
If you want to enjoy The Afterparty in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. But remember, you'll need to be on Twitter for that premiere so maybe use that new Apple TV from episode two, OK?
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
