What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has held a premiere for the upcoming bilingual thriller Now & Then.
- The new show will arrive on Apple TV+ on May 20.
- Now & Then stars Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez among others.
Apple TV+ has held the premiere of the new bilingual thriller series Now & Then ahead of its release onto the streaming service on May 20. The premiere event was held at the Cinemex Antara in Mexico City.
The show is shot in both Spanish and English and stars Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez.
Set in Miami and shot in both English and Spanish, "Now & Then" is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.
The latest show to arrive on the streaming service, Now & Then adds to a growing library of content that makes Apple TV+ some of the best value around at just $4.99 per month. It's also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
You'll need either of those subscriptions to take the new show in and with content like Severance and The Morning Show already waiting to be consumed, there's plenty for new subscribers to look forward to.
If you want to enjoy Now & Then in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
