Set in Miami and shot in both English and Spanish, "Now & Then" is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

The show is shot in both Spanish and English and stars Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez.

Apple TV+ has held the premiere of the new bilingual thriller series Now & Then ahead of its release onto the streaming service on May 20. The premiere event was held at the Cinemex Antara in Mexico City.

