What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has held the world premiere for The Big Conn.
- The Big Conn is a new docuseries about "larger-than-life attorney Eric C. Conn".
- Apple TV+ subscribers can watch The Big Conn from tomorrow, May 6.
Apple TV+ has shared photos of the worldwide premiere of the upcoming docuseries The Big Conn ahead of its big release tomorrow.
The Big Conn is the latest Apple TV+ docuseries to arrive on the streaming service and the premiere was held at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles.
Apple TV+ today celebrated the world premiere of "The Big Conn" with an event that included a red carpet, screening and reception with executive producers and contributors at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles. The four-part documentary series "The Big Conn" tells the unbelievable true story of larger-than-life attorney Eric C. Conn, who defrauded the government and taxpayers over half a billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud case in United States history. The series premieres on May 6, alongside an Apple TV+ Original companion podcast, exploring Conn's con and outrageous lifestyle further with additional interviews and behind-the-scenes details.
Those wanting to take in the new docuseries will need to subscribe to Apple TV+ for $4.99 per month. The streaming service is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, making for even better value when paired with Apple Music and Apple Arcade, among others.
Apple TV+ is among some of the best value in the world of streaming content right now, with more shows, documentaries, and movies being added all the time.
If you want to enjoy The Big Conn in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
