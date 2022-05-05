Apple TV+ today celebrated the world premiere of "The Big Conn" with an event that included a red carpet, screening and reception with executive producers and contributors at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles. The four-part documentary series "The Big Conn" tells the unbelievable true story of larger-than-life attorney Eric C. Conn, who defrauded the government and taxpayers over half a billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud case in United States history. The series premieres on May 6, alongside an Apple TV+ Original companion podcast, exploring Conn's con and outrageous lifestyle further with additional interviews and behind-the-scenes details.

