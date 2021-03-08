Apple TV+ today announced a new partnership with women's rights activist and youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai. The deal will include original programming spanning dramas, comedies, documentaries, animation, and children's series, according to a Newsroom post.

"I believe in the power of stories to bring families together, forge friendships, build movements, and inspire children to dream," said Malala Yousafzai. "And I couldn't ask for a better partner than Apple to help bring these stories to life. I'm grateful for the opportunity to support women, young people, writers, and artists in reflecting the world as they see it."

Malala Yousafzai published a best-selling memoir at the age of just 16 and has been a prominent activist ever since. She has also founded the Malala Fund to "champion every girl's right to 12 years of safe, free, quality education" and remains an inspiration to people around the world.

While Apple is yet to announce any specific content as a result of the new deal it's clear that we could be in for something special, with shows, documentaries, and more set to draw on her ability to inspire people around the world."

Viewers will need an Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy whatever comes out of today's announcement. Apple TV+ runs $4.99 per month and is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.

Apple TV+ can be viewed on a variety of TVs as well as Apple's own hardware including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs.