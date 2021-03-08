What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has announced a new programming partnership with Malala Yousafzai.
- The new partnership will include dramas, comedies, and more.
Apple TV+ today announced a new partnership with women's rights activist and youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai. The deal will include original programming spanning dramas, comedies, documentaries, animation, and children's series, according to a Newsroom post.
"I believe in the power of stories to bring families together, forge friendships, build movements, and inspire children to dream," said Malala Yousafzai. "And I couldn't ask for a better partner than Apple to help bring these stories to life. I'm grateful for the opportunity to support women, young people, writers, and artists in reflecting the world as they see it."
Malala Yousafzai published a best-selling memoir at the age of just 16 and has been a prominent activist ever since. She has also founded the Malala Fund to "champion every girl's right to 12 years of safe, free, quality education" and remains an inspiration to people around the world.
While Apple is yet to announce any specific content as a result of the new deal it's clear that we could be in for something special, with shows, documentaries, and more set to draw on her ability to inspire people around the world."
Viewers will need an Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy whatever comes out of today's announcement. Apple TV+ runs $4.99 per month and is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
Apple TV+ can be viewed on a variety of TVs as well as Apple's own hardware including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
March 23 Apple event could bring AirTags, new iPad Pro, AirPods, Apple TV
Apple might be set to lift the lid on a ton of new hardware.
Apple VR leak suggests 2022 release date, key features
A new research note from Apple supply chain guru Ming-Chi Kuo indicates Apple's VR headset is coming next year, and will be highly integrated with products like Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.
Apple to face trial over use of refurbished replacement devices
A class-action lawsuit against Apple is proceeding to trial over its use of refurbished devices and parts in repairs.
These are some of the best iPhone 12 cases you can find right now
The iPhone 12 made its debut release last October. Here are some of the greatest cases you can get right now to keep it protected.