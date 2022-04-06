What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has landed a new psychological thriller series titled "Constellation."
- The series will star Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks.
- It will tell the story of "a woman who returns to Earth after a disaster in space."
Today, Apple TV+ has announced that it has given a series order to "Constellation," a new conspiracy-based psychological thriller drama series.
The series will star Noomi Rapace, known for "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," and Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Banks, known for "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul." It is created and written by Peter Harness and with Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren set to direct.
"Constellation" will star Rapace as Jo, a woman who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost.
Co-produced by Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV, the executive producers are David Tanner ("Small Axe"), Tracey Scoffield ("Small Axe"), Caroline Benjo ("No Man's Land"), Simon Arnal ("No Man's Land"), Carole Scotta ("No Man's Land") and Justin Thomson ("Liaison"). MacLaren directs the first two episodes and executive produces with Rebecca Hobbs ("Shining Girls") and co-executive producer Jahan Lopes for MacLaren Entertainment. Harness executive produces through Haunted Barn Ltd.
MacLaren already works with Apple TV+ on "The Morning Show" and the upcoming thriller series "Shining Girls."
It's currently unclear when "Constellation" will premiere on Apple TV+. When it does, make sure you experience it in the best quality by checking out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
