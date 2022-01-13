What you need to know
- The Tragedy of Macbeth will premiere tomorrow, January 14.
- A soundtrack to the movie will debut alongside the Denzel Washington movie.
- Carter Burwell's Oscar-shortlisted score has had its first track teased.
When The Tragedy of Macbeth lands on Apple TV+ tomorrow it is probably fair to say that it won't be for everyone despite the presence of Hollywood royalty. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand bring some glitz and glamor to the movie but Carter Burwell's Oscar-shortlisted score is a willing participant. And it's getting a soundtrack release tomorrow, too.
Deadline reports on the release while also sharing a sample track to help whet the appetite.
And there's a spot of Washington and McDormand on vocals, too!
Burwell's score for The Tragedy of Macbeth juxtaposes string-heavy instrumentation with onscreen dialogue performed throughout the film, with vocal contributions by Washington, McDormand and more featuring on nearly half of the album's 13 tracks.
Here's an example of what we can expect from the score:
While The Tragedy of Macbeth is already in cinemas it's taken a little while for it to come to Apple TV+. But if you're at all a fan of the story now might be the time to take Apple TV+ for a spin. It's priced at just $4.99 per month and is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle. Just want to listen to the soundtrack? You're going to want Apple Music for that, too — again part of Apple One!
You can learn more about the soundtrack in a lengthy Deadline piece, too.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
