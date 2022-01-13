When The Tragedy of Macbeth lands on Apple TV+ tomorrow it is probably fair to say that it won't be for everyone despite the presence of Hollywood royalty. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand bring some glitz and glamor to the movie but Carter Burwell's Oscar-shortlisted score is a willing participant. And it's getting a soundtrack release tomorrow, too.

Deadline reports on the release while also sharing a sample track to help whet the appetite.

And there's a spot of Washington and McDormand on vocals, too!

Burwell's score for The Tragedy of Macbeth juxtaposes string-heavy instrumentation with onscreen dialogue performed throughout the film, with vocal contributions by Washington, McDormand and more featuring on nearly half of the album's 13 tracks.

Here's an example of what we can expect from the score: