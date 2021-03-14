Apple TV+ has landed The Jet, a docuseries that takes an in-depth look at one of the craziest advertising campaigns ever launched.

As reported by Deadline, the series chronicles the Pepsi campaign from the 1990s that would supposedly win someone a military Harrier jet in exchange for 7 million Pepsi Points. James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte are behind the new series, who are best known for their McMillions docuseries about the McDonald's Monopoly game that earned them an Emmy nomination.

The Jet tells the compelling true story behind the iconic "Drink Pepsi, Get Stuff" promotional campaign that presented a Harrier Jet at the end of a 1996 TV commercial in exchange for 7 million Pepsi Points. The docuseries is billed as an entertaining and nostalgic deep dive into 1990s pop culture and the events that transpired after someone attempted to cash in their points for a Harrier fighter jet.

You can check out the commercial that inspired the docuseries below: