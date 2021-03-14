What you need to know
- Apple has landed The Jet, a new docuseries from James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte.
- The series will tell the story of the 1990s Pepsi documentary where the company dared people to collect 7 million Pepsi Points in exchange for a Harrier jet.
Apple TV+ has landed The Jet, a docuseries that takes an in-depth look at one of the craziest advertising campaigns ever launched.
As reported by Deadline, the series chronicles the Pepsi campaign from the 1990s that would supposedly win someone a military Harrier jet in exchange for 7 million Pepsi Points. James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte are behind the new series, who are best known for their McMillions docuseries about the McDonald's Monopoly game that earned them an Emmy nomination.
The Jet tells the compelling true story behind the iconic "Drink Pepsi, Get Stuff" promotional campaign that presented a Harrier Jet at the end of a 1996 TV commercial in exchange for 7 million Pepsi Points. The docuseries is billed as an entertaining and nostalgic deep dive into 1990s pop culture and the events that transpired after someone attempted to cash in their points for a Harrier fighter jet.
You can check out the commercial that inspired the docuseries below:
Hernandez and Lazarte will both direct and executive produce the series, adding to Apple's growing list of documentary series and films on its streaming platform.
Apple TV+ documentary/docuseries roster includes Boys State, Beastie Boys Story; Visible Out on Television; R.J. Cutler-directed Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry; Werner Herzog's Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds; as well as upcoming documentary event series The Supermodels, from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries, to be directed by two-time Academy Award winner Barbara Kopple.
If you're wondering how to watch The Jet when it debuts on Apple TV+, check out our list of the Best Apple TV in 2021 and Best TVs for Apple TV in 2021.
It is currently unclear when the series will make its debut on Apple TV+.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple is discontinuing the original HomePod
In a statement, the company says that it will be discontinuing the original HomePod and focusing entirely on the HomePod mini.
Apple's new AirPods 3 'ready to ship', says super-accurate leaker
An Apple leaker with an almost 100% track record says Apple's new AirPods are "ready to ship" following leaked renders earlier this week.
Analysts tip Apple for $3 trillion market valuation
A new report from Bloomberg highlights analysts who believe Apple could push another milestone by breaking a $3 trillion market cap.
18 stylish Apple Watch bands from Amazon that won't break the bank
You can find some great Apple Watch bands on Amazon that suit your style and won't cost a lot of money. Why not pick up a few?