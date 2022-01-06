Apple-owned streamer Apple TV+ has signed a new limited series that's "part historical fiction, part conspiracy thriller" and based on the story of the Lincoln assassination and its aftermath. The show will be created and produced by Monica Beletsky while Game of Thrones and The Crown star Tobias Menzies will take a leading role.

The new show, announced via press release, will be called Manhunt and is the first series to come from an overall deal Baletsky recently renewed with Apple TV+.

Part historical fiction, part conspiracy thriller, "Manhunt" will take audiences into the aftermath of the first American presidential assassination and the fight to preserve and protect the ideals that were the foundation of Lincoln's Reconstruction plans — issues that reverberate into the present day. The series strongly features Black historical figures whose lives intertwined with the escape, manhunt and subsequent high-crimes investigation, including Mary Simms, a former slave of the doctor who treated Booth's injury and gave him safe harbor after his crime.

Set to be produced by Apple Studios and co-produced by Lionsgate, the show doesn't yet have a release window but you'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch it. Priced at $4.99 per month, Apple TV+ is fast becoming some of the best value in the streaming world with new shows and movies being signed all the time. Existing content like The Morning Show and Ted Lasso are must-watch releases while upcoming content does nothing but sweeten the deal.

