Apple TV+ has ordered a new docuseries based on NFL team the New England Patriots, the streamer has confirmed. The series hails from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries and is in association with NFL Films.

The new Apple TV+ show doesn't yet have a release window but we do know that it will run for ten episodes and is based on the New York Times bestselling book by Jeff Benedict.

The 10-part docuseries is based on the critically-acclaimed New York Times bestselling book by author Jeff Benedict. With unprecedented access to the New England Patriots, Benedict spent two years inside the organization, and chronicled the rise and historic 20-year run of the Patriots during the Brady-Belichick-Kraft era. The documentary series, directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Matthew Hamachek ("Tiger"), will go deeper, drawing on thousands of hours of never-before-seen video footage and audio files from the Patriots organization's archive. The filmmakers have also been given access to the organization during the 2021 season and are conducting hundreds of interviews with past and present Patriots players, coaches and executives, along with league officials and the arch rivals of the most dominant sports dynasty of the 21st century.

The new show will surely be a must-watch for Apple TV+ subscribers who are NFL fans — not just those who follow the New England Patriots.

