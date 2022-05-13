Apple TV+ has today detailed what kids can look forward to the streamer serving up this summer with a ton of new content coming to the platform.

With Apple TV+ already having plenty of content that's aimed at kids and families, the streamer has shared details of what is still to come — with new content being joined by some making a return. The first to arrive this summer will be a returnee, in fact, with Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show airing a new special and some shorts.