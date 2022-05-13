What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared its plans for the summer with a ton of new content aimed at kids.
- New and returning shows will fill this summer's roster.
Apple TV+ has today detailed what kids can look forward to the streamer serving up this summer with a ton of new content coming to the platform.
With Apple TV+ already having plenty of content that's aimed at kids and families, the streamer has shared details of what is still to come — with new content being joined by some making a return. The first to arrive this summer will be a returnee, in fact, with Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show airing a new special and some shorts.
Jack and his friends set out to solve a kindness mystery: Who's behind the random acts of kindness popping up all over town? Plus four shorts where Jack interviews real kids about their acts of kindness in their hometowns, and gives them a DIY bird feeder kit they can hang up as a symbol of being a Kindness Ambassador. "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" is co-created and executive produced by Jack McBrayer ("30 Rock," "Phineas and Ferb," "Wreck-It Ralph" franchise) and Angela C. Santomero ("Blue's Clues," "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood"). The series is produced by Emmy Award-winning 9 Story Media Group ("Blue's Clues & You!," "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood"), with animation by its Oscar-nominated studio Brown Bag Films ("Doc McStuffins," "Vampirina," "Karma's World"). Jax Media also produces. Wendy Harris and Vince Commisso serve as executive producers, alongside showrunner and Emmy Award nominee Guy Toubes. Tony Hernandez and John Skidmore executive produce for Jax Media. Junlei Li, the Saul Zaentz senior lecturer in Early Childhood Education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, serves as the kindness and human connection expert on the series through Apple TV+'s changemakers initiative.
Other arrivals include Duck & Goose on July 8 and Best Foot Forward on July 22.
The full list of kids shows coming to Apple TV+ this summer reads:
- Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show special and shorts on June 24
- Duck & Goose season one premieres on July 8
- Best Foot Forward premieres its first season on July 22
- Amber Brown season one arrives on July 29
- The Snoopy Show returns for a second season on August 5
- Peanuts Classics get their platform debut on August 5
- Lucy's School will premiere on August 12
- Surfside Girls season one debuts on August 19
- Life by Ella season one rounds out the premieres on September 2
You'll of course need an Apple TV+ or Apple One subscription to watch all of this, but that's an increasingly easy buy if you have kids or want to enjoy more adult-oriented shows like Severance and For All Mankind!
If you want to enjoy Apple TV+ in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
