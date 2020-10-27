Apple TV+ has picked itself up a new comedy series in the form of Platonic, a show featuring stars Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen.

Apple TV+ will expand its award-winning offering of comedy series with "Platonic," a new series starring Emmy and Golden Globe nominees Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen, and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco ("Friends from College").

Produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television, the new show runs at ten half-hour episodes in its first season, according to today's announcement.

"Platonic" is a 10-episode, half-hour comedy which explores the inner workings of platonic friendship. A pair of former best friends who met in their youth (played by Byrne and Rogen) reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices.

There's no saying when the new show will debut but you'll need a $4.99 per month Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy it. The catalog of shows, movies, and documentaries continues to grow and that monthly fee will only get better when Apple One comes around before the end of the year as well.