The writer of Schitt's Creek is bringing a new comedy series to Apple TV+.

As reported by Deadline, Apple has landed "The Big Door Prize," a half-hour comedy series based on the bestselling novel by M.O Walsh. The series, which was bid on by multiple studios, has received a 10-episode straight-to-series order by Apple.

David West Read, the Emmy-winning "Schitt's Creek" writer and executive producer, is creating the new comedy series. "The Big Door Prize" tells the story of a community that discovers a "magical, destiny-predicting machine in their grocery store."

Read, who is writing the adaptation, will serve as showrunner and executive produce alongside Miky Lee and Hyun Park of CJ ENM/Studio Dragon and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost of Skydance Television. The series will be produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon. The Big Door Prize marks the second Apple original series from Skydance Television, joining the upcoming high-profile drama series Foundation, starring Jared Harris and Lee Pace, which is based on Isaac Asimov's iconic sci-fi novel trilogy. It's slated to debut globally on Apple TV+ in the fall. This also represents the second series order at a major streamer in a week for Skydance TV, led by Bost, following the greenlight at Netflix for an Arnold Schwarzenegger spy adventure series.

It is currently unknown when "The Big Door Prize" will begin production or premiere on Apple TV+.