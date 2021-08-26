Gander, Newfoundland. US air travel is closed and 7,000 passengers find themselves in a small Canadian town with a big heart. Experience the Broadway musical Come From Away, premiering on Apple TV+ September 10

Apple TV+ has finally debuted the official trailer of Come From Away, the recorded production of the beloved Broadway musical which Apple TV+ announced at the beginning of the month. You can watch the full trailer below:

Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, who directed the original Broadway production, is also directing the live performance for the small screen. Irene Sankoff and David Hein, who wrote the original book, music, and lyrics, are serving as executive producers for the event.

"Come From Away" tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights into the US are grounded on September 11, 2001. As the people of Newfoundland graciously welcome the "come from aways" into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike process what's happened while finding love, laughter and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge. The live performance of "Come From Away" was filmed this past May at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater in New York City, where the Broadway production is staged, for an audience that included 9/11 survivors and front-line workers; and employed over 200 people including members of the Broadway crew, staff and creative teams.

As originally reported when Apple made the announcement, below is the full cast list:

Petrina Bromley (original cast member of "Come From Away," "The Sound of Music") as Bonnie and others.

Jenn Colella (original cast member and Tony Award nominee for "Come From Away," "If/Then") as Beverley/Annette and others.

De'Lon Grant (National tour for "Jersey Boys") as Bob and others.

Joel Hatch (original cast member of "Come From Away," "Billy Elliot," "Annie") as Claude and others.

Tony LePage ("Rock of Ages") as Kevin T. and others.

Caesar Samayoa (original cast member of "Come From Away," "Sister Act," "The Peewee Herman Show") as Kevin J./Ali and others.

Q. Smith (original cast member of "Come From Away," "Mary Poppins," "Les Misérables") as Hannah and others.

Astrid Van Wieren (original cast member and Dora award nominee for "Come From Away") as Beulah and others.

Emily Walton ("Peter and the Starcatcher," "August: Osage County") as Janice and others.

Jim Walton ("Sunset Boulevard," "The Music Man") as Nick/Doug and others

Sharon Wheatley (original cast member of "Come From Away," "Avenue Q," "Les Misérables," "Cats" and "The Phantom of the Opera") as Diane and others.

Paul Whitty ("Once," "Gettin' the Band Back Together," "Amélie," "The Full Monty") as Oz and others.

Come From Away will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 10.