What you need to know
- The second season of Central Park will premiere on June 25 on Apple TV+.
- The series has also been renewed for a third season.
The Apple TV+ musical comedy series Central Park had two big updates for fans today.
In a newsroom update, Apple has announced that season two of of the Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated series will premiere globally on Friday, June 25. In addition, the company also revealed that the show has already been renewed for a third season.
To celebrate the announcements, Apple posted a first look at one of the songs from the second season called the "Weehawken Rap."
In the first look at the second season, Helen (voiced by Daveed Diggs) proclaims her love for her hometown in a special song called "Weehawken Rap."
The second season of Central Park will continue to tell the story of the Tillerman family as they live in and tend to the world's most famous park.
In season two of "Central Park," the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world's most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the mayor's corruption story, and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she's made it into Bitsy's will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.
The first season of Central Park is available now on Apple TV+, which is best experienced on the Apple TV 4K.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple Watch saves life of NH man who fell through ice
A New Hampshire man says his Apple Watch saved his life after he used it to dial 911 when he fell through the ice on the Salmon Falls River in Somersworth.
Apple has rescheduled new MacBook mass production, says report
A new report says Apple has rescheduled plans to begin mass-producing two new MacBooks later this year. A 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with mini-LED displays and Apple silicon are expected.
These are the top 10 Mario games ranked
Mario has been in over 250 games in the past 35 years. We took upon ourselves the difficult task of determining which ones are the very best of the best.
The best stands for the iPad Air 4 are here
Your new iPad Air 4 needs a stand so you can watch movies and your favorite videos without having to continually hold it. Lets find out which are the best ones to buy.