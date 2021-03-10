The Apple TV+ musical comedy series Central Park had two big updates for fans today.

In a newsroom update, Apple has announced that season two of of the Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated series will premiere globally on Friday, June 25. In addition, the company also revealed that the show has already been renewed for a third season.

To celebrate the announcements, Apple posted a first look at one of the songs from the second season called the "Weehawken Rap."